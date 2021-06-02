Swedish siblings Andreas and Jessica Bäckman will begin their debut WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign with experience of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR after all.

The Bäckmans hadn’t sampled the all-new Hyundai as the Nürburgring Nordschleife season opener approached. But a test at Vallelunga in Italy late last month has given them crucial knowledge of the Goodyear-equipped racer they will use in 2021.



“It was the first time so it was a new experience for sure,” Jessica Bäckman told journalists during a virtual pre-season group interview session hosted by WTCR promoter Eurosport Events yesterday. “It took some time to get used to it because it’s a bit different compared to the i30, but it was very nice to drive. It seems to be an improvement and I think it will be good. We got some good settings together and got used to the car more so now we feel more ready for this race.”



Andreas Bäckman added: “It has a longer wheelbase and that’s why it behaves a bit different in the high-speed corners, [more stable], and because of the shape of the car it’s better on the long straights because it’s less air resistant.”

