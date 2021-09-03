Having raced in Germany, Portugal, Spain and Hungary in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this season, Jessica Bäckman gets the opportunity to compete in her native Sweden this weekend.

The WTCR Junior Driver Title contender is switching from her usual Target Motorsport Hyundai Elantra N TCR to drive an Audi RS 3 LMS for local team Brink Motorsport in the Anderstorp rounds of the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship.



“It will be very fun to compete in Sweden again, it is two years since I competed in STCC and it ended well with a podium position,” said the 24-year-old. “I will get to try an Audi RS 3 LMS for the first time together with Brink Motorsport which I look forward to working with. It will be a big challenge considering the limited preparations, but a challenge that I look forward to.”



Ted Brink, the Brink Motorsport Team Manager, added: “It is very fun to be able to welcome an FIA WTCR driver to the team and we have followed Jessica's progress in Europe the recent years where she has shown good potential. It will be fun to see what we can create together, even if we have respect for the task as it will be a straight path into the hot air with extremely limited test opportunities.”

