Andreas Bäckman let his speed do the talking when he made his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup debut earlier this month.

Bäckman, who along with sister Jessica is making up the WTCR’s first all-sibling team in 2021, was out of luck in both races on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, thanks to a stall and a multicar collision.



But despite his double non-score, Bäckman was nevertheless “pleased with the speed” he demonstrated in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany.



“I had a problem in the start [of Race 1] so I was standing still, that was my mistake,” Swede Bäckman said. “Then the race itself was quite good, I managed to pass and go forward at least and the speed felt good. I had a nice battle with [Bence] Boldizs at the end of the race.”



Of Race 2, the Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver, said: “I had a better start in Race 2 but, unfortunately, in Turn 2 there was a collision with multiple drivers and I was involved and unfortunately there was too much damage to keep going. But I was still pleased with the speed in Race 1 so we look forward to the next race.”

