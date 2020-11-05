Aurlien Comte’s efforts to highlight improvements made to his Renault Mégane RS TCR in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup were thwarted by “back luck”, according to the race-winning Frenchman.
Comte was unable to register a race finish across the MotorLand Aragón weekend in his Vuković Motorsport entry due to a succession of mechanical issues.
“It was catastrophic day,” said Comte. “We found things to improve the car but we had a lot of bad luck [so it was] impossible we could see our modifications. I hope things will get better [next time].”
Comte has registered three points finishes for Vuković Motorsport since taking over from Northern Irish teenage talent Jack Young.
The post Bad luck prevents Comte from building on potential in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.