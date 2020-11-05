Aurlien Comte’s efforts to highlight improvements made to his Renault Mégane RS TCR in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup were thwarted by “back luck”, according to the race-winning Frenchman.

Comte was unable to register a race finish across the MotorLand Aragón weekend in his Vuković Motorsport entry due to a succession of mechanical issues.

“It was catastrophic day,” said Comte. “We found things to improve the car but we had a lot of bad luck [so it was] impossible we could see our modifications. I hope things will get better [next time].”

Comte has registered three points finishes for Vuković Motorsport since taking over from Northern Irish teenage talent Jack Young.

