Nicolas Baert was able to gather considerable experience in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by finishing all three races at WTCR Race of Spain last weekend.
The 19-year-old was competing at MotorLand Aragón as a wildcard racer in an Audi RS 3 LMS run by his father Jean-Michel Baert’s team, Comtoyou Racing.
He was P15 in Race 1, P16 in Race 2 before coming home a weekend-best P11 in Race 3.
“I was pushed off on the first lap of Race 3 but I managed to come back to P11,” Baert said following Race 3. “We had a lot of understeer but it was our best result of the weekend.”
Baert will be racing again in Spain his weekend when he contests the TCR Europe finale at Jarama.
The post Baert shows form on WTCR debut appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.