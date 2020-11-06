The 19-year-old was competing at MotorLand Aragón as a wildcard racer in an Audi RS 3 LMS run by his father Jean-Michel Baert’s team, Comtoyou Racing.



He was P15 in Race 1, P16 in Race 2 before coming home a weekend-best P11 in Race 3.



“I was pushed off on the first lap of Race 3 but I managed to come back to P11,” Baert said following Race 3. “We had a lot of understeer but it was our best result of the weekend.”



Baert will be racing again in Spain his weekend when he contests the TCR Europe finale at Jarama.