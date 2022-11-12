The FIA Volunteers and Officials Weekend is being celebrated at Bahrain International Circuit from today, with the FIA World Endurance Championship headlining the event with its season-concluding Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain and WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup also on the timetable.

FIA Volunteers Weekend brings the global community together in order to raise awareness and praise the work of the volunteers who carry out variety of essential roles without which motorsport events could not go ahead.

As part of this weekend, the motorsport family pays tribute to the essential role volunteers play across a wide spectrum of motorsport disciplines, from FIA world championships to regional- and national-level competitions run by National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) the world over.

“Volunteers and officials are the beating heart of motorsport. Without their tireless efforts, we would simply not be able to go racing in a controlled and safe environment,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“It is important for the entire FIA family to recognise the vital contribution that these women and men make to our sport. This weekend is a celebration, but it is also an opportunity to promote the positive benefits that volunteers gain from their involvement in an effort to attract newcomers to motorsport,” he concluded.

A family photo was taken on Friday with nearly 500 marshals, medical and rescue crews and firefighters who all volunteered to work this weekend, ensuring the running of both the FIA series as well as the supporting races.

“This is a special day for us, this is the time when we honour our volunteers,” said Abdulaziz Al Thawadi, General Manager at Bahrain Motor Federation as well as FIA Volunteers & Officials Commission President.

“We’d like to say thank you to all of them, whether they’re here in Bahrain or worldwide – they all speak one langue, they all have the same passion for motorsport, and they are giving us a lot! Keep up the amazing work, never settle, trust one another and grow together!”

