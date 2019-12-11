Baldi goes for Esports WTCR OSCARO live final glory inspired by Michelisz

Gergo Baldi will take inspiration from this fellow Hungarian Norbert Michelisz, the leader of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heading to the season super-finale at the Sepang International Circuit (12-15 December).

Baldi, one of 13 simracers contesting the Esports WTCR OSCARO live final at The RIFT in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday afternoon, won the Esports WTCR OSCARO online title earlier this season and holds Michelisz, who started his career in virtual racing, in high regard.



“I’m super-excited to take part in the offline final of Esports WTCR OSCARO, on the same weekend and in the same country as the real drivers,” said Baldi. “The trip is already a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, especially with the opportunity to see Norbi fighting for the title. Regarding the chances for our races, I don’t see myself as the favourite, despite the online title. It will be a different story with the fixed set-ups, and the new equipment, so I just want to be as prepared for the conditions as I possibly can, and then I will try to bring out the maximum from the package. It will be unbelievably close, so I’m sure it will be a great show to watch.”

