Baldi wins Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer title

By FIA WTCR

45 minutes ago

Gergo Baldi has won the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship for 2019.

The Hungarian (M1RA Esports / Hyundai) carried a comfortable lead over Bence Bánki and Florian Hasse, but he still had to deliver a solid performance at a virtual Sepang International Circuit this evening to secure the title.

