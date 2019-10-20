FIA WTCR
Baldi wins Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer title
Gergo Baldi has won the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship for 2019.
The Hungarian (M1RA Esports / Hyundai) carried a comfortable lead over Bence Bánki and Florian Hasse, but he still had to deliver a solid performance at a virtual Sepang International Circuit this evening to secure the title.
More to follow…
