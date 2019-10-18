Baldi’s pace rewarded in Esports WTCR OSCARO

Gergo Baldi is a champion in Esports WTCR OSCARO – even before the Multiplayer Championship concludes at a virtual Sepang International Circuit on Sunday evening.

Hungarian Baldi (M1RA Esports / Hyundai) has won the Leaderboard title for his hot-lap performances in the qualifying sessions leading up to each of the seven race nights.



He secured first placed ahead of Germany's Florian Hasse (EURONICS Gaming / CUPRA) and Slovakia-based Hungarian Bence Bánki (SDL eSports by Logitech G / Honda).



Visit FIAWTCR.com tomorrow, Saturday, for the Sepang Multiplayer Championship finale preview.

