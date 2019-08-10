Bánki yet to make car choice for Esports WTCR OSCARO title defence

Bence Bánki is still to decide what car he will use to defend his Esports WTCR OSCARO title.

The Slovak driver won the online version of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in 2018 and is returning to bid for a second crown when the Multiplayer Championship begins at a virtual Hungaroring on 18 August.



“Last year, choosing the Honda was pretty much a straightforward decision for me as I liked the car from the very first second,” said Bánki. “However, it’s a lot more difficult decision this time. Raw pace, of course, is the most important aspect but I also need a car in which I feel comfortable. The Honda has extremely good traction and it’s one of the cars I’m seriously considering. However, we all know that the safe choice isn’t always the right choice! I’ll run a few more test until I make the final decision.”

