Michela Cerruti, Operations Manager of Romeo Ferraris, the organisation behind the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce WTCR / OSCARO bid, is banking on Ma Qing Hua to hit the ground running at WTCR Race of Portugal from tomorrow (Friday).

Unlike his team-mate Kevin Ceccon, Ma has experience of the 4.785-kilometre Circuito Internacional de Vila Real from 2015 when he won the second of two races on the challenging street track. This should enable him to get up to speed quicker and help Team Mulsanne to finalise car set-up faster.



“On his side, Qing Hua has the necessary experience of the track to be able to find the limit straight away,” said Cerruti. “The event format spanning over three days should allow us to work thoroughly.”



Vila Real hosts the sixth event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The post Banking on Ma in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.