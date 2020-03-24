Beat the World Touring Car drivers in pre-season ESports WTCR Series

Four-event series from RaceRoom begins at virtual Hungaroring

Spaces reserved for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car drivers at each event

Time attack, qualifying and two races per event, TAG Heuer watch to the champion

Server 1 races streamed live on Facebook and YouTube

WTCR promoter Eurosport Events and long-term esports partner RaceRoom have launched a four-event contest with real WTCR racers taking part in each event, including the original gamer turned racer and current King of WTCR, Norbert Michelisz.

A prelude to the full Esports WTCR online championship due to begin later this year, the series lists TrackTime, TAG Heuer and KW Suspensions as partners with a TAG Heuer watch going to the champion.

What’s in store?

Scheduled to give WTCR drivers the chance to engage with fans while they wait the start of the 2020 WTCR season, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Esports WTCR miniseries will feature four tracks from the 2019 Esports WTCR season, cars and liveries from the 2019 Esports WTCR season, while several WTCR drivers have signed up to take part (see entry list below).

Drivers use Esports WTCR to keep sharp

Niels Langeveld, a podium finisher for Comtoyou Racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup last season and a prolific online racer, is one of those drivers. He said: “Esports simulator racing is getting more real and I practice a lot on it. I do competitions with esports and it also helps with braking points because when [the weather conditions change] you suddenly have to rely on all the experience you have in the simulator racing.”

Michelisz: The original gamer turned racer

Norbert Michelisz was so good at racing online that his fellow Hungarian Gábor Wéber, an established touring car racer, recommended him for a test at the Hungaroring in 2005. Despite being a total rookie, Michelisz ended up 0.2s slower than Wéber in Zengő Motorsport Renault Clio. After winning the WTCR title in 2019 in a Hyundai i30 N TCR, Michelisz said: “A bit more than 10 years ago I was sitting at home dreaming about driving a racing car. But in our [family’s] position, at 18 I realised that probably I was not going to make it. But then I was invited for a test when I was 21. It was the first time for me driving a racing car because of my gaming results. Year by year I managed to climb a bit higher. Even coming from Hungary to get a works seat was something unbelievable, let alone winning races and being in a position to fight for a world title on two occasions.”

Pre-season Esports WTCR schedule

Event: Hungaroring

Time attack starts: 17h00 CET, 25 March

17h00 CET, 25 March Qualifying ends: 21h00 CET, 31 March

21h00 CET, 31 March Multiplayer race live: 19h30 CET, 6 April

Event: Slovakia Ring

Time attack starts: 21h00 CET, 31 March

21h00 CET, 31 March Qualifying ends: 21h00 CET, 14 April

21h00 CET, 14 April Multiplayer race live: 19h30 CET, 20 April

Event: Ningbo International Speedpark

Time attack starts: 21h00 CET, 14 April

21h00 CET, 14 April Qualifying ends: 21h00 CET, 28 April

21h00 CET, 28 April Multiplayer race live: 19h30 CET, 4 May

Event: Sepang International Circuit

Time attack starts: 21h00 CET, 28 April

21h00 CET, 28 April Qualifying ends: 21h00 CET, 12 May

21h00 CET, 12 May Multiplayer race live: 19h30 CET, 18 May

WTCR DRIVERS IN ACTION

Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA TCR

Kevin Ceccon (Italy) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

Yann Ehrlacher (France) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Néstor Girolami (Argentina) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Mato Homola (Slovakia) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Audi RS 3 LMS

Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Tiago Monteiro (Portugal) Honda Civic Type R TCR

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The server 1 races will be available at the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel with James Kirk and Robert Wisenmüller providing their usual expert commentary.

MORE INFORMATION

Registration is free and entry information is available here: http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48