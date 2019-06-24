Been there, won it, got the t-shirt for new WTCR podium top-stepper Leuchter

Benjamin Leuchter’s celebrations continued long after he took the chequered flag for winning Race 3 at his home round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

In honour of his first win in WTCR / OSCARO, the home hero was presented with a special Nürburgring Nordschleife t-shirt.



"The race was one of the best of my life," said the SLR Volkswagen driver. "I really wanted to win, so I pushed really hard. I connect my while life to this track. I won my first ever race [here] and to be here now racing against the best touring car drivers in the world and to win the main race here means so much to me."

