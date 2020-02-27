Before they became WTCR drivers…

Drivers with WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup experience didn’t always follow an obvious route before racing in the series for the first time.

Ahead of the 2020 season, here’s a reminder of how some drivers made it to the top of the TCR touring car tree.



Thed Björk:Björk’s father invested in a kart for his then 11-year-old son, as it was considered safer than the motorbike the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion used initially.



Kevin Ceccon (pictured):The youngest Italian to drive a Formula One car in public aged 18 back in 2011, former AutoGP champion Ceccon became a WTCR winner four weekends into his touring car career.



Tom Coronel:Coronel relocated to Japan to keep racing, winning two major titles. And it was in Japan where he won his first World Touring Car race in 2008.



Denis Dupont:Dupont was a podium finisher in the first season of WTCR in 2018 but motorsport’s gain was architecture’s loss after the Belgian called time on his studies to go racing.



Augusto Farfus:Brazilian Farfus tried two wheels for size at first, showing off his skills on 50cc mini-motos aged six.



Néstor Girolami:Girolami’s World Touring Car dream appeared to be over when he was replaced for the 2017 season-finale, going in search of a Brazilian Stock Car drive for 2018 instead. But he didn’t give up and won three of his first nine WTCR races in 2019.



Esteban Guerrieri:Argentine Guerrieri rivalled Lewis Hamilton in Formula 3 but starts the 2020 WTCR season aiming to go one better in the title chase after finishing runner-up last season.



Daniel Haglöf:Haglöf was a co-owner of a successful team, PWR Racing, when he made his WTCR debut in 2019, scoring a podium on his second weekend in the category.



Rob Huff:Huff’s racing career took off when he won the SEAT one-make title in the UK in 2003. His WTCC career included a world title and stints driving and winning in LADAs.



Johan Kristoffersson:Swede Kristoffersson was destined for big things in cross-country skiing until he decided to follow his father Tommy into motorsport instead.



Ma Qinghua:Ma once test-drove Formula One cars for a living before he became the first driver from China to win in WTCC and WTCR.



Norbert Michelisz:A Master of Science in Finance at university, the current King of WTCR was so good at online racing that he earned a touring car test. And never looked back.



Tiago Monteiro:Monteiro was set for a career in hotel management until he embarked on a motorsport career that took him to a podium finish in Formula One.



Yvan Muller:Muller followed older sister Cathy into racing then avoided working for the family haulage business having started on the road to becoming the most successful World Touring Car driver.



Aurélien Panis:Son of Formula One race winner Olivier Panis, Panis Jr achieved success in single-seaters and completed the 2019 WTCR season a podium finisher.



Andy Priaulx:Priaulx’s career was on the up from the moment it started: he was a champion in hillclimbing before going on to take World Touring Car racing by storm.



Gabriele Tarquini:The Italian’s vast CV includes 38 Formula One grands prix starts – as well as a karting world title and the inaugural WTCR crown in 2018.



Attila Tassi:Tassi’s sporting initiation was on the ice hockey rink rather than a race track.



Frédéric Vervisch:With a degree in automotive mechanical science, Vervisch was climbing the single-seater ladder before he switched to racing with a roof over his head.



Jean-Karl Vernay:Vernay raced in America and at Le Mans before winning on his first weekend in WTCR.

