Mehdi Bennani will start the partially reversed-grid Race 2 of WTCR Race of Bahrain from pole position after qualifying in P10 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Comtoyou Audi driver was seventh in Q1, and although he slipped down the order in Race 2 he was pleased to inherit the pole after what he admitted was a difficult day.



“This qualifying was not the easiest one in the championship!” Bennani said. “It was not easy to find the grip on the track. We made a lot of set up changes between yesterday and today. I’m happy we can make it for pole in Race 2.”



Race 1 for WTCR Race of Bahrain takes place at 19h05 local time, with Race 2 scheduled for Saturday morning at 10h00.

Ad

WTCR WTCR Qualifying flash: Azcona beats Berthon to Race 1 pole position 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR No lifting off November: New broadcast agreements for WTCR season-deciding events 4 HOURS AGO