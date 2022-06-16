Mehdi Bennani has spoken about the collision with Yvan Muller in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend that delayed the Frenchman and meant the Moroccan would go no further in his pursuit of more WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points.

Bennani was chasing down Muller for a top-10 finish at the Hungaroring when they made contact at Turn 1 just after starting the seventh lap. Although Muller could continue and brought his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co home in ninth position, Bennani retired his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport entry on the spot.

“I was almost overtaking Yvan but there is question mark, I don’t know why but the car locked without really locking and I had the contact with Yvan directly at Turn 1,” Bennani explained. “We are investigating to see what was the issue but, from my side, I am not really happy about the feedback the car give me because it was not really locking and you can release and go again but it was like stopping, it exactly stopped, and the car finished on the contact and we have nothing to do. But the pace was there and I’m happy to have had the chance.”

Bennani had earlier finished Race 2 in P13 and second among the WTCR Trophy contenders and praised the work of his team’s engineers and mechanics.

“I had some troubles with the car to have the pace to keep [the] fight [in Race 1],” said Bennani. “But the car was nice to drive and going in a good way [in Race 2] after we changed the set-up so well done to the team for the work they have done between Race 1 and Race 2.”

