Mehdi Bennani was able to demonstrate the engineering prowess of his Comtoyou Racing team, revealing how a set-up transformation upped his level of competitiveness during Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal.

Bennani, from Morocco, was the best of the Audi-powered Comtoyou-quintet in Vila Real, qualifying sixth, a result he repeated in Race 2 after he finished seventh in Race 1.

“There were a lot of battles and for sure it was not easy to keep the position [in Race 1],” said Bennani. “We knew we would struggle because the weight was not helping at all, especially during the races. Qualifying was not so bad as the races, we managed to make a proper lap but in [Race 1] it was a disaster. When you start to lose the front, it just gets worse and you never get it back and to stay with the guy behind was almost impossible.”

Speaking of the input made by his Comtoyou engineers for Race 2, Bennani said: “We did a big step with the set-up for Race 2 and it was going in a good direction because I could fight and catch the people in front. We had two good results with two top 10s and this is not bad. For sure we were struggling with the weight of the car and that’s it. We have learned a lot of things from this weekend and I hope we can go forward.”

