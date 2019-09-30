Bennani: We’ll keep fighting in WTCR

Mehdi Bennani is firmly focused on returning to the top in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO following a tough 2019 campaign.

Bennani was a winner during the inaugural WTCR / OSCARO season in 2018 but languishes P26 in the standings in his Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



Despite the setbacks, the Moroccan isn’t giving up hope of achieving more success with three weekends remaining on the #RoadToMalaysia.



“If I have an opportunity to win, I will take the opportunity but to win in this series it’s not easy,” said the 36-year-old. “Every time it’s very close to being a fantastic result and my only hope is that it’s coming. It’s closer this year than last year. A small mistake can be the difference and it’s easy to make a small mistake. Sometimes when you have more pressure when you are behind and you are making it worse for you.



“We need every time a good result, it makes you stronger and more confident. This year we are really struggling but it’s a long-term programme, you need to work more and more and that’s it.



“I said at the first race in Marrakech you will not know who will be first and who will be last at the end of the season. We know our car is three years [old], not exactly the same as the brand-new cars. We are four good drivers in the team but we are four drivers struggling, every time fighting to be inside the top 10. But we are working, trying to do our best.”



WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan forms the next rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at Suzuka from 25-27 October.

