Mehdi Bennani did something he’d never done before when he topped the Qualifying order at WTCR Race of Germany yesterday.

The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver’s pole position was his first in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup and came on the back of a lap-record performance behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.

Speaking afterwards, the Moroccan driver said: “The lap was crazy. I had almost the lap of my life. I had a very good team-mate [Gilles Magnus] in front of me to give me a nice slipstream! The car looks very strong on this track, I think the development that Audi with Comtoyou has done with a lot of testing has paid off a lot. The drivers know how to set up the cars, how to use, where the grip level [is].”

Bennani continued: “For me I only had to drive, which was not easy after stopping for three years! But it was working well and I think the car helps a lot here. I was much more surprised about the high-speed level we can have in the high-speed corners. The corners that are tricky, every time you are on the limit and I think the car with the aero works very well in these parts. So really it was the lap of my life.”

