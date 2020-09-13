Nathanaël Berthon took some consolation for his jumped start in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Belgium by winning the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for the fastest race lap at Zolder.

The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS set a best lap of 1m36.724s after serving a drive-through penalty for the offence. The Frenchman started from the DHL Pole Position, but couldn’t stop his Audi creeping forward at the start.



After the penalty, Berthon charged to a points finish in P14 after a battle with the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCRs of Attila Tassi and Tiago Monteiro.



Néstor Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda set the fastest lap of Race 1 as the Argentine drove to victory. He set a best lap of 1m37.207s.