Nathanaël Berthon will start the reverse-grid Race 1 of WTCR Race of Germany from the DHL Pole Position after qualifying his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entry in P10 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Frenchman’s Audi RS 3 LMS will be joined on the front row by Jean-Karl Vernay, who was ninth fastest in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



On the second row will be Esteban Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR and Santiago Urrutia’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the Uruguayan recovering well from his practice crash to qualify seventh fastest in the 40-minute session that ran into darkness.



Race 1 of WTCR Race of Germany takes place on Friday at 16.40h local time.