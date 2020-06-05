WTCR

Berthon is back: WTCR podium finisher returns with DHL Comtoyou Team Audi Sport

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

-

Nathanaël Berthon will return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020, partnering Tom Coronel at DHL Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

Berthon, from France, landed a WTCR podium during the category’s inaugural season but switched his focus to sportscar racing for 2019. However, he’s returning to the series in an Audi RS 3 LMS and will be among the contenders for on-track success when the action begins, as planned, at WTCR Race of Austria in September.

“It is a real pleasure to be able to return to the FIA ​​WTCR with the support and help of Audi Sport, DHL and Audi France,” said the 30-year-old ex-GP2 racer. “I know the car and a large amount of tracks, it will not take me much time to be back in the game. Meeting again the guys from Comtoyou Racing makes me really happy, everything is there to win.”

Berthon will begin his WTCR return at Salzburgring, Austria, from 12-13 September before going on to contest the remaining events in Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife), Slovakia (Slovakia Ring), Hungary (Hungaroring), Spain (MotorLand Aragón) and Italy (Adria International Raceway).

Before his WTCR campaign gets underway, Berthon will get ‘race fit’ with an appearance in the 24h of Portimão by Creventic from 12-14 June. Having finished fifth in the Le Mans 24 Hours last season, Berthon will link up with Tom Coronel, the 2019 Spa 500 winner, and Nicolas Baert, the teenaged son of Comtoyou Racing owner Jean-Michel Baert.

Comtoyou’s WTCR Team Manager François Verbist, who has extensive experience in endurance racing, will oversee the Belgian squad’s assault on the Portuguese event with an Audi RS 3 LMS.

WTCR

Part two of Néstor Girolami’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available

4 HOURS AGO

The post Berthon is back: WTCR podium finisher returns with DHL Comtoyou Team Audi Sport appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Never say never: Kristoffersson hints at wildcard plan on WTCR Rewind

10 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Liveries unveiled for 2020 WTCR Honda Civics

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Part two of Néstor Girolami’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available

4 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Never say never: Kristoffersson hints at wildcard plan on WTCR Rewind

10 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Liveries unveiled for 2020 WTCR Honda Civics

21 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Introducing WTCR Rewind, the new live online talk show from the WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

03/06/2020 AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePart two of Néstor Girolami’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available