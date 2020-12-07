Driving a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, the 31-year-old headed the qualifying order at WTCR Race of Belgium and at WTCR Race of Slovakia, where he scored a DHL Pole Position double with the fastest time in Qualifying Q1 and Qualifying Q3.



Speaking following his Slovakia Ring heroics, Berthon said: “We have done a very good work pre-season. Like Zolder, I just gave it everything. I learned during free practice and just put every together.”



DHL POLE POSITIONS OF 2020

WTCR RACE OF BELGIUM (CIRCUIT ZOLDER, SEPTEMBER 11-13):

NATHANAËL BERTHON (FRA)Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR RACE OF GERMANY (NÜRBURGRING NORDSCHLEIFE, SEPTEMBER 24-26):

NÉSTOR GIROLAMI (ARG)ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



WTCR RACE OF SLOVAKIA (SLOVAKIA RING, OCTOBER 9-11):

Q1: NATHANAËL BERTHON (FRA)Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Q3: NATHANAËL BERTHON (FRA)Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY (HUNGARORING, OCTOBER 16-18):

Q1: ESTEBAN GUERRIERI (ARG)ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Q3: ESTEBAN GUERRIERI (ARG)ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



WTCR RACE OF SPAIN (MOTORLAND ARAGÓN, OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 1):

Q1: NORBERT MICHELISZ (HUN)BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

Q3: GILLES MAGNUS (BEL)Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR RACE OF ARAGÓN (MOTORLAND ARAGÓN, NOVEMBER 13-15):

Q1: SANTIAGO URRUTIA (URY)Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Q3: SANTIAGO URRUTIA (URY)Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



DHL POLE POSITIONS BREAKDOWN

BERTHON 3; GUERRIERI AND URRUTIA 2; GIROLAMI 1, MAGNUS AND MICHELISZ 1