Nathanaël Berthon is aiming to be harder to beat in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
He’s planning to convert his strong qualifying performances into better race results at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.
To do that, the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver reckons he needs to be a “little more aggressive” on track.
“Qualifying has always been one of my strongest points, for sure I am able to put all sectors together which is really useful in WTCR,” said Frenchman Berthon. “My main issue is the starts so I worked hard during the winter about that but I have to be a bit more pushy in the racing.
“I am coming from formula, aero cars, and endurance as well where you don’t have to touch let’s say. It’s a bit more contact here in WTCR so I have to be a little more aggressive, not too much, to stay fair of course in the racing but I think it’s one of my key points to improve if I want to be really fighting for the title. I work personally a lot on this point during the winter to improve my starts and my way of approaching the race.”
