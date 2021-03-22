The transformation of Nathanaël Berthon into a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winner will accelerate Frédéric Vervisch’s return to the top in the series following his one-year absence.

Vervisch, from Belgium, is back on WTCR duty in 2021 at the wheel of a Comtoyou Racing-run, second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS on Goodyear tyres.



He’s highlighted team-mate Berthon’s progression during his time away from the series as a major plus point.



“I always thought he was really quick, especially on one lap,” Vervisch said. “I think it’s still his strong point as he proved last year. But he’s also become more consistent, probably he gained even more confidence and drivers are always looking for that. He will have the same people around him this year, he will find more confidence with that and that’s always an advantage. He will be a very good challenge for me to beat and that will only help me to speed up after my lost time.”



The 2021 WTCR season is set to get underway on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

