Best of the best in simracing for Esports WTCR OSCARO season two

Season two of Esports WTCR OSCARO begins at a virtual Hungaroring on Sunday evening with fierce competition expected from a number of leading simracers.

The online version of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO from RaceRoom and supported by KW Suspensions features a seven-event Multiplayer Championship and a live final in Malaysia, which carries a fund of 25,000 euros in travel support and prize money.



Bence Bánki returns to defend his title as the lead driver of the French team SDL eSports by Logitech G but the rivalry will be fierce.



Williams Esports, which is supported by the Formula One team, won the pre-qualifying session with Nikodem Wisniewski, while the squad also includes Kuba Brzezinski, Jack Keithley and Moritz Löhner.



Last year’s runner-up Tim Jarschel heads the German quartet of EURONICS Gaming, together with Michael Rächl, Florian Hasse and Julian Kunze. The latter pair teamed up to win the ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship earlier this year.



Red Bull Racing Esports is making its first appearance in Esports WTCR OSCARO with experienced simracer Nestor Garcia, while Kristian Kwietniewski will represent Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing Esports team. Jaroslav ‘Jardier’ Honzik or Márk Nándori have also qualified in the top 30.



More than 3000 drivers took part in the Hungaroring qualifiers with the top division streamed live from 19h30 CET on Sunday 18 August. James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary.



How to watch?

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlKiJ0MhZJY

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

RaceRoom’s Twitch channel:https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

