Beware the weather: Leuchter’s advice to the 24-hour WTCR gang

Benjamin Leuchter will urge the five-strong contingent of drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO contesting the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen to watch out for changeable weather conditions.

Leuchter, who claimed his maiden WTCR / OSCARO podium in The Netherlands last month, has taken part in the Nürburgring Nordschleife’s gruelling twice-round-the-clock-event on four occasions.



While the 31-year-old German talent is sitting out this year’s race to focus on his WTCR / OSCARO ride in a SLR VW Motorsport Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, he has first-hand experience of what happens when the weather turns bad.



“The weather can change so quickly and, back in 2016, I experienced my worst experience at the Nürburgring,” Leuchter recalls. “I was running P2 in the TCR class, just five seconds behind the leader. Then we had the big snow and ice.



“I was the second car which arrived at this point. The leading TCR car was crashing, I was crashing as well, but my crash was nothing special and I was managing to come slowly to the pit.



“But when I went back on the track the Tarmac went to ice and I was just sliding down the hill and I crashed a second time. The guys repaired the car and we managed to finish the race in P2, which was quite cool with this damaged car. But the weather, especially at the Nürburgring, cannot be calculated.”



Nicky Catsburg, Tom Coronel, Augusto Farfus, Tiago Monteiro and Frédéric Vervisch all entered for the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen.

