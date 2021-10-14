ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver Tiago Monteiro has a clear plan in place for this weekend’s WTCR Race of France.
While the Portuguese hasn’t raced on the 3.030-kilometre Circuit Pau-Arnos layout, he’s spent time online getting familiar with the shortest track on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar.
“I’ve never raced at Circuit Pau-Arnos but my father did in the Porsche Cup when I was doing Formula 3 in France,” said the Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR racer. “I’ve seen videos of course and I’ve done some simulator laps. It looks like a very challenging track and everybody who has been there says it’s one of those tracks where you need big guts and have got to go for it.
“We’ve only got 45 minutes and 30 minutes to get used to it before Qualifying whereas I know most of our competitors went testing there. In theory the track should be good for our car, but we need to see how the weight will be.”
