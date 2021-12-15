Bence Boldizs said it was a “big pleasure once again” to race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Hungarian chased FIA WTCR Junior Driver and WTCR Trophy points for the Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy but endured a tough end to his campaign at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last month.



After placing his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición P17 in Race 1 at Sochi Autodrom, the Hungarian youngster was eliminated from Race 2 following a heavy crash after contact.



“I would say the first race was pretty good, I could fight against Tom [Coronel] and I had a nice battle with him,” said Boldizs. “The first part of the track was mine but the second part was Tom’s because he was faster than me there. But it was a good fight and the car was working well.



“We made little changes for Race 2 but unfortunately it ended up with a big accident. One of the LADA hit my left rear and I couldn’t do anything. It was a big one but luckily I am okay.”



Bolidzs added: “Thanks for everyone for this season, it was a pleasure once again and we’ll see how the next one is going.”

