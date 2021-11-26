The excitement in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup continues to build. With the 2021 season-deciding WTCR VTB Race of Russia just hours away, WTCR promoter Discovery Sports Events is delighted to announce the calendar for 2022.

Approved by the FIA Touring Car Commission and rubberstamped by an FIA World Motor Sport Council e-vote, the schedule marks an increase from eight to 10 events with a return to Asia among a number of highlights summarised below.



Making the Most of it:Autodrom Most in Czech Republic selected as season-opening venue following WTCR’s successful maiden visit north of Prague in October.



It’s all-go in Pau:FIA World Touring Car racing back on the streets of Pau for first time since 2009 with revival of Grand Prix de Pau in France.



World’s toughest track awaits:The 25.378-kilometre Nürburging Nordschleife home to WTCR Race of Germany for fifth straight season.



Hungary for WTCR:Home of 2019 King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz, Hungary’s ever-popular event gets new June date with Hungaroring hosting the action.



All-action in Aragón:Established as a firm WTCR favourite following its first appearance in 2020, MotorLand Aragón is first of two-part Iberian double-header.



Keeping it Real:Absent from calendar for two seasons due to pandemic, Vila Real’s iconic street track is host of WTCR Race of Portugal for a third time, one week after WTCR Race of Spain.



Racing to Russia:With inaugural WTCR VTB Race of Russia this weekend (November 26-28), a return to Sochi Autodrom is planned for summer 2022.



Keen on South Korea:Inje Speedium is gearing up to host first WTCR Race of South Korea in October 2022 as part of a hoped-for three-event tour of Asia, which is subject to confirmation.



China time:Providing travel restrictions and quarantine arrangements allow, WTCR will be back in China and back at Ningbo International Speedpark in November 2022 after two-year absence.



Magic Macau:Macau’s magnificent Circuito da Guia returns to WTCR calendar with legendary street track due to host season finale subject to travel restrictions and quarantine arrangements.



WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup 2022 calendar

Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most, April 9-10

Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, May 7-8

Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, May 26-28

Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, June 11-12

Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, June 25-26

Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, July 2-3

Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom, August 6-7

Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-9

Rounds 17 and 18: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, November 5-6

Rounds 19 and 20: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 18-20



Hoped-for Asia leg planned

The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is set to return to Asia next autumn following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season-closing leg is set to begin at South Korea’s Inje Speedium from October 7-9. And, providing travel restrictions and quarantine arrangements allow, is scheduled to come back to China (Ningbo International Speedpark, November 5-6) and Macau, a Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, with the Circuito da Guia street track due to host the 2022 WTCR finale from November 18-20. In the event of the races in China and Macau not getting the green light, a revised calendar will be presented to the FIA World Motor Sport Council for approval as quickly as possible.



Tweaked event format for 2022

The FIA Touring Car Commission has also approved a number of changes to the Sporting Regulations for the 2022 season. These will go to the FIA World Motor Sport Council for approval in December with details announced in due course.



François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said:“It was always the intention increase the number of events following the reduced calendar of the last two seasons, a direct result of the global health pandemic. We are therefore very pleased we have been able to achieve this target by working in partnership with the FIA. We also thank our stakeholders and acknowledge their commitment in support of what we hope will be the gradual return to a more normal calendar scenario with races in Europe and Asia.



“Being able to include the Grand Prix de Pau weekend within the WTCR framework for the first time is very exciting and provides an opportunity to race on another iconic street track in a year when we will also make our comeback in Vila Real.



“Once again, every effort is being made to return to China and Macau following our planned first visit to South Korea in the autumn. But, as before, this will only be possible if travel restrictions and quarantine arrangements allow. However, a contingency plan is in place should we have to wait for one more year before returning to this important part of the world. That said, the calendar for 2022 presents new challenges and new opportunities and provides more reason for positivity as we step up preparations for the fifth WTCR season.”

