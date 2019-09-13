Biggest domestic multiscreen coverage yet for WTCR in China

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO will enjoy coverage in China like never before when the all-action 2019 season resumes in the country this weekend.

CCTV, China’s main television network, will show highlights and live coverage of Race 3 on its dedicated sports channel CCTV 5.



It will be the first time that CCTV has broadcast live coverage of World Touring Car racing, having transmitted a highlights package around WTCR Race of China-Wuhan last season, and comes at an exciting time for the sport in the country. Car brand Lynk & Co became the first car manufacturer from China to win an FIA world series motor race when Thed Björk won at WTCR Race of Morocco earlier this season. And there was more Chinese success when Shanghai-based Ma Qinghua triumphed at WTCR Race of Slovakia.



Tencent’s commitment to WTCR strengthens

Having increased its commitment to WTCR / OSCARO in 2019 with a number of major programmes and tailor-made broadcasts already this season, Tencent, one of China’s largest live sports streaming platforms with one million active daily usersand a long-term partner of WTCR / OSCARO promoter Eurosport Events, will go even further with a major broadcast from the Ningbo International Speedpark, venue of WTCR Race of China. As well as streaming all races live, Tencent will broadcast both qualifying sessions as they happen and broadcast a number of exclusive driver interviews from the track.



Tencent’s unprecedented coverage of WTCR Race of China comes as its audience figures rise due to increasing familiarity of the series following the success being enjoyed by Lynk & Co and Ma Qinghua. Ma, who drives for Alfa Romeo-powered Team Mulsanne is expected to be a frontrunner at WTCR Race of China this weekend when he will come up against Lynk & Co quartet Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, Yvan Muller and Andy Priaulx.



WTCR coverage to the Max on Huya in China

Channel Max is the only state-approved car satellite television channel in China and is available in 350 cities and regions across the country. It will show delayed coverage of Races 1 and 2 plus live coverage of Race 3. In addition, Huya, one of the main game-streaming platforms in China with 100 million active monthly users by the end of 2018, will broadcast all races live.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “WTCR Race of China will benefit from an unprecedent multi-screen domestic live coverage with four licensing agreements including a public free-to-air channel and a leading streaming platform in China. Only Formula One usually offers that level of media coverage in motorsport. And with local expectations rising around Chinese manufacturer Lynk & Co and home hero Ma Qinghua, an exciting weekend is in store.”



WTCR Race of China marks the start of part two of the 2019 WTCR / OSCARO, which takes place over four events in Asia between now and December. Eleven drivers won races in the first part of the season, while all seven customer racing brands have claimed race victories.



WTCR Race of China coverage breakdown in China



Television:

CCTV 5:Highlights plus live coverage of Race 3

Channel Max:Delayed coverage of Races 1 and 2, Race 3 live



Digital:

Tencent:Live coverage of First and Second Qualifying and Races 1, 2 and 3

Huya:Races 1, 2 and 3 shown live

