Taking place over six weekends between now and November, the 2020 season is set to deliver high-speed track action with an international line-up of drivers − including eight under 25 − taking part in race-prepared cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai, Lynk & Co and Renault.



Despite the unprecedent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interest from global broadcasters in the WTCR − which is famed for its fan-focused sprint-style racing − is bigger than it has ever been with close to 40 covering the series either live or through extensive highlights packages. In addition, several newsfeed distribution agreements have been secured for the upcoming season.



As well as LIVE coverage on Eurosport, which is available in more than 70 countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, new agreements have been secured with MotorTrend for extended live coverage in the USA, Canada, the UK and Australia, Sport 1 in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, VTV in Uruguay, which will follow Santiago Urrutia’s debut season in the WTCR, Sky in New Zealand and the free-to-air 6’eren channel in Denmark.



Live programming of the WTCR is also available for fans to enjoy on JSPORTS in Japan, RTBF Auvio in Belgium, Tencent in China, FOX 3 in Latin America and Astro in Malaysia.



Race weekend highlights will also be available across 27 channels, including VRT (Belgium), TV3 (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), RTL 7 (Netherlands), Kanal 9 (Sweden), Motowizja (Poland), Canal 7 (Argentina) and beIN Sports (MENA region). A full list appears below.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter said: “With most of our events running behind closed doors, delivering strong multimedia coverage is more critical than ever to protect the WTCR stakeholders and keep fans engaged. It has always been Eurosport Events’ strength to ensure strong linear and digital coverage for our properties, and the 2020 season will be no exception with a super compact season of 16 races over six events within nine weeks from mid-September to mid-November. We have already served more than 100 million viewers with the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship during lockdown and the WTCR global broadcast looks promising with 37 channels under contract.”



The global broadcast arrangements for 2020 are as follows:



Europe:



Pan-Europe:Eurosport 1 and 2 and Eurosport Digital (live, delay and highlights)



Belgium:RTBF Auvio (live), VTM (Zolder news), VRT (highlights)



Czech Republic:Sport 2 (live, delay, highlights)



Denmark:6’eren WTCR Race of Belgium Race 2 live



Estonia:TV3 (highlights)



Hungary:Sport 1 (live, delay, highlights)



Latvia:TV3 (highlights)



Lithuania:TV3 (highlights)



Netherlands:RTL 7 (highlights)



Poland:Motowizja (highlights)



Slovakia:Sport 2 (live, delay, highlights), RTVS (highlights, live/delay)



Sweden:Kanal 9 (highlights)



United Kingdom:MotorTrend on MotorTrendondemand App (live, delay, highlights)



Americas:



Latam region:Fox Sports Latam (live, delay, highlights)



Argentina:Canal 7 (highlights)



Canada:MotorTrend on MotorTrendondemand App (live, delay, highlights)



Uruguay:VTV (live, delay, highlights)



USA:MotorTrend on MotorTrendondemand App (live, delay, highlights)



Africa and MENA:



Supersports Sub Saharan Africa (highlights)



beIN Sports (highlights)



Asia Pacific:



Asia-Pacific region:Eurosport (live, delay, highlights)



South-East Asia region:beIN Sports (highlights)



Australia:beIN Sports (highlights), MotorTrend (live, delay, highlights)



China:CCTV (highlights), Tencent (live, delay, highlights)



India:Eurosport (live, delay, highlights)



Japan:JSPORTS (live, delay, highlights)



Malaysia:Astro (live, delay, highlights)



New Zealand:Sky (live, delay, highlights)



WTCR calendar 2020



WTCR Race of Belgium (Zolder, September 11-13) 2 races



WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, September 24-26) 2 races



WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring, October 10-11) 3 races



WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, October 17-18) 3 races



WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, October 31-November 1) 3 races



WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, November 14-15) 3 races