Jessica Bäckman is getting ready to make history in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The 23-year-old from Sweden will became the first female WTCR racer when she lines up on the grid at WTCR Race of Germany in June at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by Target Competition.



As well as being the first female WTCR racer, by joining forces with older brother Andreas, Jessica will form part of the WTCR’s first team of siblings.



“One of my biggest goals in my career has been to compete against the best drivers in the world in the WTCR − FIA FIA World Touring Car Cup,” said Jessica Bäckman, 23. “It feels unreal that I now can announce that I have reached that goal. That I am also the first woman ever is something I have always dreamed of and hope to inspire more women to both begin and continue with motorsport. I will give everything I can and looking forward to the start of the season.”



Having successfully competed in karting and rallycross, Andreas and Jessica Bäckman began their touring car adventure in 2018 in the Scandinavian championship. They spent the last two seasons competing in TCR Europe where Andreas was a regular winner and Jessica a podium finisher.

