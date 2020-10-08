Björk, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion, admits the 5.922-kilomete Slovakia Ring will be a tough nut to crack in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR, based on previous form.



“With the very short and intense season that we have this year, each weekend is crucial, especially Slovakia Ring as we know it's going to be an extra level of challenges,” said the Swedish driver.



“Like you saw last year, the Slovakia Ring was probably the hardest circuit for us on the calendar and I think it’s going to be [this year] as well. We have been there practicing but still, it’s a hard circuit for us, so let’s see what we can do when we get there. But let’s hope we can be faster than before.



“There is no point in over-analysing the situation, we need to keep our game faces on and just continue to deliver, no matter the challenges.”