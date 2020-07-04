Bjork: Controlling emotions key when WTCR kicks off

-

Thed Björk reckons the drivers who can best control their emotions will be successful when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season three fires up at Salzburgring in Austria in 70 days.

Björk, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion, will be one of the contenders for victory in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



The Swede is already working on his preparations, including a plan of how to tackle the first-corner chicane at the high-speed track, which is set to host the action from 12-13 September.



“I can prepare myself in a good way, starting by driving go-karts,” Björk revealed on the WTCRFast Talkpodcast series presented by Goodyear recently. “I will feel very prepared but we have not done as much testing although it will be the same for everybody.



“You have to prepare in other ways so you are ready for when the adrenalin comes, when you are standing on the startline. It will be a very interesting race in Austria with a lot of drivers wanting to win the first race in the first corner. Let’s see who can control their emotions the best there.”

