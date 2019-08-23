Bjork, Cyan use WTCR pedigree to break Nordshleife record in Lynk & Co

Cyan Racing has broken two Nürburgring lap records during development of the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, the road-going version of the Lynk & Co 03 TCR, a winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in 2019.

The achievement makes the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept the fastest four-door car and the fastest front-wheel-driven car in the world around the fearsome 20,832-kilometre Nordschleife. It also marked the first time that a Chinese manufacturer has set a record on the legendary layout with a mass production-based car.



The 528-hp Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife, minus the Grand Prix Circuit loop, in 7m20.143s at an average speed of 170.4kph with Thed Björk, a winner in the WTCR – FIA World Toring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, at the wheel.



“We continued our development of the car in torrential rain and scorching sunshine on the most fearsome circuit in the world,” said Björk. “The car is rewarding to drive no matter the conditions, be it the Nürburgring or the autobahn. The record that we achieved here is something I rank on the same level as my racing titles and a highlight in my part of transitioning development from race to road cars."



The lap time is three seconds faster than the record for four-door cars, set previously by Jaguar, and 25 seconds faster than Renault’s record for front-wheel-driven cars



The Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept is developed by largely the same team behind Cyan Racing’s previous concept cars, namely, the 450-hp Volvo C30 Concept and the 508-hp Volvo S60 Concept.



"We continue to push past the boundaries and goals that we have set for the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, a car that acts as a development platform for future Lynk & Co performance cars and parts," said Henrik Fries, Head of Automotive R&D at Cyan Racing.



"While our main purpose for the many laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is development, the records that we broke are a true testament to the potential and capabilities of the Lynk & Co platform, as well as our engineering philosophy from more than two decades of motorsport and road car performance."



Development of the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept will continue during the last part of the year, with the team turning its attention to winter testing in the north of Sweden as part of efforts to create a performance car for all roads, all seasons and all conditions.



Feature video link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HFmf07UtlI



Record lap video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3e69sptwvE

The post Bjork, Cyan use WTCR pedigree to break Nordshleife record in Lynk & Co appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.