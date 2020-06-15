WTCR

Bjork, Dahl bid fond farewell to WTCR winner Priaulx

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
8 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

-

Cyan Racing head Christian Dahl and team driver Thed Björk have led the tributes to Andy Priaulx following the Briton’s decision not to continue his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup adventure with the Lynk & Co-powered team.

Priaulx, the three-time winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship, joined Cyan Performance Lynk & Co for the 2019 WTCR season with victory in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Macau last November the highlight.

Cyan CEO and founder Dahl said: “We are of course sad to see Andy go. We do, however, fully respect his decision and we will keep in touch with him for the future. We have begun our work to find a new driver for the coming season."

Björk, who was confirmed as a Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver for a second season earlier today, added: “I am sorry to see Andy go, we had a great cooperation last year, and I wish him the best for the future."

