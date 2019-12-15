Björk excited by WTCR night fever

WTCR / OSCARO title chaser Thed Björk can’t wait to go racing at night at the Sepang International Circuit.

Race 2 and Race 3 at WTCR Race of Malaysia will take place at dusk and at night respectively under the cover of the venue’s newly-installed floodlights.



Although Björk’s title hopes are in the balance following an off-form qualifying on Friday, the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver is relishing the prospect of racing after dark.



"I won the FIA World Touring Car Championship the night in Qatar [in 2017] and this is a really nice feeling to end the season like that, under the track lights,” said the Swede. “Of course, you get to see everything so it's not like in the dark on the Nürburgring for example, but it's a nice atmosphere to race in the night.”

