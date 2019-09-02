Bjork expects multiple overtakes at WTCR Race of China

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Thed Björk expects plenty of passing when part two of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO season gets underway at the Ningbo International Speedpark.

Venue of WTCR Race of China form 13-15 September, the new-for-2017 facility has proved popular among drivers with seven finishing on the podium at the venue last season.



Björk, who scored two wins on the 4.01-kilometre layout in September 2018 driving a YMR Hyundai i30 N TCR, said: “It’s very technical but there are some good places for overtaking and I like it.”



“The races will be good and that’s also important for the people who will come to watch. We’ve had some changing weather in the past and that can mean even more action. With the title battle so tight, it’s going to be really interesting.”



With 12 races over four weekends remaining, Björk is third in the provisional standings, 50 points behind leader Esteban Guerrieri from the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport squad.

