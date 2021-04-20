Thed Björk has gone back to his racing roots to prepare for the upcoming WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Björk is spending up to do days each week driving his 125cc gearbox kart in his native Sweden to keep him sharp ahead of WTCR season four, which he’s contesting in a Goodyear-equipped, Cyan Racing-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



“I will be using my go-kart as really good training,” said Björk, who became Swedish karting champion in 1997. “In 2016 and 2017 I did a lot of go-kart driving to prepare and I’m focusing on doing this again ahead of the new season. My plan is to do two sessions a week.



“The most important thing is the sensation of speed. It’s really good practice for your mind. But it’s also good for your fitness and for your flow. When you are in the flow everything is working and the more you are driving the better it is.”



Björk won the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2017 and has won WTCR races in each year since the series began in 2018.

