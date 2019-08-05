Bjork heads ‘home’ with the WTCR title in mind

Thed Björk can’t wait for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO’s summer break to end – because he’s relishing the title fight.

Swede Björk will head to the Ningbo International Speedpark for WTCR Race of China from 13-15 September third in the standings for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



And with the event marking Lynk & Co’s home race weekend, Björk has high hopes in his Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



“I want to be winning the title, that’s what I aim for, but to do that you have to do a really good job together with your team,” he said. “We have to take advantage of what we have learned during the first part of the season as a team with a brand-new car to be stronger at the end. That’s the goal. And with the title battle so tight, it’s going to be really interesting.”

