Bjork on board: World title-winning Swede prepares for more Lynk & Co-powered WTCR action

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
17 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

-

Thed Björk has been confirmed as a Lynk & Co-powered driver for a second WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Björk, 39, from Sweden, will compete under the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co banner at the wheel of a China-built Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

“We as a team had a great season in 2019 while I hoped for more personally,” said Björk, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion. “To win the team title is still the main goal for the 2020 season and my personal goal is obviously to move forward in the drivers' championship, to again fight for the title.”

"The few test days we were able to perform before the lockdown were really promising and fills me with confidence ahead of this season.”

Christian Dahl’s Cyan Racing organisation had earlier announced Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller for its WTCR attack. A fourth driver will be revealed in due course after Andy Priaulx confirmed he would be stepping down from his role to devote more time to his son Sebastian’s own racing career.

The post Bjork on board: World title-winning Swede prepares for more Lynk & Co-powered WTCR action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

