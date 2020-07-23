Bjork on hand to help select new WTCR team-mate

-

Thed Björk is helping the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co squad to select his new team-mate for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Following Andy Priaulx’s decision to stand down from full-time driving duties, Cyan is searching for a replacement and called on Björk to help assess two potential recruits at the Anderstorp Raceway in Sweden recently.



Appearing in the latest episode ofChallenge the World, Björk said: “We’re here at Anderstorp, Scandinavian Raceway, testing a couple of new drivers and one of them is going to be my new team-mate.”



Yann Ehrlacher, who has switched from Cyan Performance Lynk & Co to Cyan Racing Lynk & Co for 2020, has offered some words of advice for the drivers vying foor the right to race the fourth Lynk & Co 03 TCR in the WTCR.



“When you do a shootout like this it’s not necessary to say just the things you want people to hear. You have to be honest, saying the truth because if you get the trust from the team it’s already one step and that’s maybe the most important step.”



The 2020 WTCR season is set to fire up at Salzburgring in Austria from 12- 13 September. Clickhereto watch the latest episode ofChallenge the World.



Photo:Cyan Racing

