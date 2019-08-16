Thed Björk has described Yvan Muller as a “true legend in touring car racing” on the day his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate turned 50.

Björk and Muller have worked together since 2017 when Muller took on a behind-the-scenes role as Björk claimed the FIA World Touring Car Championship for the Cyan-run Volvo Polestar squad.



They became team-mates at Muller’s eponymous team for the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in 2018, a partnership that has continued into 2019, albeit with both drivers transferring to Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



“Yvan is a true legend in touring car racing with all his knowledge, with all the things he’s done on the track,” said Björk. “He’s always there, he’s always fast, he always has his speed. When I got to know him better in 2017, the knowledge he brought in that I could use to be world champion was really good and made me a better driver.”



Christian Dahl, Cyan Racing owner and founder, added: “I met Yvan for the first time in private late 2016 and from the year after we have been working closely together. Yvan has been both an advisor and a test and race driver. In all capacities he has been a great asset for the project and helped us in our international success. I think of Yvan as the Schumacher of touring cars. A big happy birthday to him.



Björk and Muller will be back on track when WTCR Race of China takes place at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September.

The post Bjork pays tribute to “true legend” Muller as WTCR team-mate turns 50 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.