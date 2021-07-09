Thed Björk is a man on a mission in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at MotorLand Aragón this weekend.

Winner of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship, Björk hasn’t enjoyed similar highs so far in 2021.



But he’s aiming for a change of fortune at a track where he triumphed last season at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



"I had an awesome race here last year and I want more,” said the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co star. “I've not had the start to the season that I wanted, and I am very much ready to fight back.”

WTCR Who said that? WTCR aces look ahead to Spain AN HOUR AGO

WTCR WTCR how it works: Spain AN HOUR AGO