Thed Björk was Lynk & Co’s rain-master with the fifth fastest time in First Qualifying at WTCR Race of Germany yesterday.

Driving for the Swedish Cyan Racing operation, Björk’s effort in wet conditions puts him on the third row of the grid for Race 1 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from 17h30 CET today.



Yvan Muller, the most successful driver in FIA World Touring Car history, will join him on row three in the second Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co pair Yann Ehrlacher and Andy Priaulx eighth and P17 respectively.



“The Nürburgring is the toughest track in the world and we got to experience that first hand,” said Björk. “I am quite pleased with fifth in the first session and we really need to captialise on that [in Race 1] to secure points for the championship.”



While Björk enjoyed a strong First Qualifying, a frustrating Second Qualifying left him in P19.



“I lost too much time in one of the sectors, I just had no grip in the drying conditions,” he said afterwards.



Second Qualifying was also tough for Muller, whose efforts were hindered by a Code 60 safety slow zone. “There is really not much to say about today, we had technical issues and difficult weather,” Muller said, a reference to a gearbox issue in Free Practice 1. “We will fight back in the races.”



Ehrlacher added: “The First Qualifying session went well and I was about two seconds faster than my first lap when I got a yellow flag that ruined my final attempt. I definitely think the top five was reachable.”

The post Björk’s Nordschleife WTCR wet best appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.