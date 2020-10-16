The 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion reckons the lowering of his Lynk & Co 03 TCR’s ride height by 10 millimetres in accordance with WTCR’s Balance of Performance regulations will help he and his fellow Lynk & Co-powered drivers to challenge at the front again following an off-form WTCR Race of Slovakia earlier this month.



“The big thing was the ride height, that will make a difference and hopefully we’ll be back fighting with the others because in Slovakia we didn’t feel like we could fight,” said the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver. “If you’re not doing that then there’s no point but if we can be there to fight then that’s the good thing. Many cars, many drivers are really fast and good here. It’s going to be great to be able to fight.”