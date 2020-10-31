The Hungarian, who also took the reverse-grid DHL Pole at the previous WTCR Race of Hungary, was classified in P10 during Q2 in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición. His team-mate Mikel Azcona had looked set to end up P10, but the local hero set a time good enough for ninth – leaving an all-CUPRA front row for the customer racing brand’s home WTCR round.



“Unbelievable – I didn’t expect that, I’ve never been here before,” said Boldisz. “I’m amazingly happy, but I need to make a better start than I did in Hungary. I practised in FP2. We’re here in Spain so it’s great for Cupra, even if it is reverse-grid.”



Néstor Girolami was eighth fastest in the session in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, meaning he will start on the second row for Race 2. Gabriele Tarquini will start alongside him in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR.



Yvan Muller was sixth fastest in Q2, which meant he just missed out on the Q3 shoot-out. His Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR is due to line up on the third row for Race 2.