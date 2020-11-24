Bence Boldizs described completing his maiden WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign as a “sad moment” – because he now faces a six-month wait for the 2021 season to begin.

The 23-year-old from Hungary was one of a number of young drivers to impress in 2020 on the back of limited experience in TCR machinery, particularly in the Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición he drove for the first time at the season-opening WTCR Race of Belgium in September.

Speaking at the WTCR Race of Aragón 2020 decider, the Zengő Motorsport driver, who placed third in the final WTCR Rookie standings, said: “It’s a sad moment [the season is over]. But it was a good first season and I enjoy every moment. I hope for the best next season.”

The 2021 WTCR season is set to begin at the Hungaroring from May 14-16, the home event for Boldizs and his Zengő Motorsport team.

