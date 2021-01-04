Bence Boldizs has said the opportunity to race against his hero Norbert Michelisz in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup was “the biggest dream” come true.
Boldizs, 23, made his debut in the series in 2020 when his 36-year-old fellow Hungarian Michelisz was competing as the King of WTCR for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team following his 2019 title triumph.
Posting on Facebook, Boldizs said: “The biggest dream was still ahead of me. Starting from September I was racing against my childhood hero, reigning champion of WTCR Norbi Michelisz among the best touring car drivers in the world.”
Boldizs drove a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for Zengő Motorsport in WTCR 2020. He placed third in the final WTCR Rookie Driver standings and started the reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary from the DHL Pole Position.
“There were many ups and downs during the season, but I believe we made a huge progress,” Boldizs wrote. “It was a dream come true it’s still a bit unbelievable. I can’t wait for what the future holds.”
Boldizs (car 55) is pictured racing Michelisz (car 1) at the Hungaroring last October
